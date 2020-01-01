Chocolate OG Pre-Roll 1g
by CultivateWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Chocolate OG
Chocolate OG by is another chocolatey genetic cross from THClones. This strain was created through the union of pungent parent strains True OG and Chocolate Rain. Its indica-dominant genetics offer relaxing qualities that get heavier with continued consumption. Giggly euphoria and bright citrus/grapefruit aromas speak to traditional OG attributes inherited from True OG. The taste takes on a cheesy, nutty flavor upon combustion, leaving a savory note on the palate.