 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Seattle Soda Pre-roll 1g
Hybrid

Seattle Soda Pre-roll 1g

by Cultivate

Write a review
Cultivate Cannabis Pre-rolls Seattle Soda Pre-roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

SeattleSoda

SeattleSoda

SeattleSoda is a multigenerational breeding project between Superseed Company and MikeHydro. This strain began with Superseed’s Sodalicious male which was then crossed with Seattle’s own UW Purple. The first generation of this cross went on to propagate all known SeattleSoda seed stock currently in the wild, but several unique phenotypes have also appeared up and down the West Coast. SeattleSoda emits an enchanting aroma of grape candy, frosting, and effervescent sweetness. This is an incredibly heavy hybrid that petrifies the body with blissful, stoney relaxation

About this brand

Cultivate Logo
Seed to Table, All-in-One Dispensary