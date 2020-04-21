Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
on April 21st, 2020
Purchased from Verdant Creations. Sativa dominate with approximately 29.38% THC. Energizing and uplifting effects. I am medicated to treat moderate to severe PTSD. This strand truly helps with low engery due to anxiety. I prefer to use this strand to get more things done than I typically would without it. I did not experience any negative effects such as dry eyes or dry mouth. Over all, this medication works really well to wake you up and get you moving. Effects last around four hours, and I use just a few little pieces in a dry herb vaping device.