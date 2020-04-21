 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Orange #43

by Cultivated Industries

Cultivated Industries Cannabis Flower Orange #43

About this product

OHmedcard18

Purchased from Verdant Creations. Sativa dominate with approximately 29.38% THC. Energizing and uplifting effects. I am medicated to treat moderate to severe PTSD. This strand truly helps with low engery due to anxiety. I prefer to use this strand to get more things done than I typically would without it. I did not experience any negative effects such as dry eyes or dry mouth. Over all, this medication works really well to wake you up and get you moving. Effects last around four hours, and I use just a few little pieces in a dry herb vaping device.

About this brand

We combine decades of growing expertise with innovative new technology and practices to deliver you exceptional flower, oil and shatter made with pride in Portland, OR. Starting with the finest cannabis strains hand cultivated at our facility, we ensure the purity of our concentrates from the ground up. Closed-loop CO2 and hydrocarbon extraction methods are used to safely produce potent and clean oil and extracts. Discover for yourself why our HydroCarbon extract took 1st Place Winner in the Oregon Concentrate Challenge 2015 (PHO).