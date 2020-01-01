 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Diesel

by Cultivated Industries

Cultivated Industries Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

We combine decades of growing expertise with innovative new technology and practices to deliver you exceptional flower, oil and shatter made with pride in Portland, OR. Starting with the finest cannabis strains hand cultivated at our facility, we ensure the purity of our concentrates from the ground up. Closed-loop CO2 and hydrocarbon extraction methods are used to safely produce potent and clean oil and extracts. Discover for yourself why our HydroCarbon extract took 1st Place Winner in the Oregon Concentrate Challenge 2015 (PHO).