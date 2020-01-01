 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Venice OG

by Cultivated Industries

Venice OG

About this product

About this strain

Venice OG

Venice OG

Native to the free-wheeling California beach city it’s named after, Venice OG is a powerful sativa-dominant strain with energetic effects that make it great for daytime use. Almost devoid of any sleepy effects, Venice will have you ready to work on projects, run errands or just hang out on the beach.

 

About this brand

Cultivated Industries
We combine decades of growing expertise with innovative new technology and practices to deliver you exceptional flower, oil and shatter made with pride in Portland, OR. Starting with the finest cannabis strains hand cultivated at our facility, we ensure the purity of our concentrates from the ground up. Closed-loop CO2 and hydrocarbon extraction methods are used to safely produce potent and clean oil and extracts. Discover for yourself why our HydroCarbon extract took 1st Place Winner in the Oregon Concentrate Challenge 2015 (PHO).