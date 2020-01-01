 Loading…
Indica

Alien Rift Select Cartridge 1g

by Cura Cannabis Solutions

About this product

About this strain

Alien Rift

Alien Rift
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Ocean Grown Seeds, Alien Rift crosses Alien Abduction, Alien Dawg ("Ether" cut), and Alien OG, and it was specifically backcrossed for better hash production. Alien Rift is certain to please the senses, with a tart scent of lemon and spice, and buds dense with trichomes. With that much extraterrestrial activity, this strain is out of this world! Use Alien Rift’s laid-back effects to curb stress and manage physical pain. 

About this brand

Cura Cannabis Solutions Logo
Our mission is to be the leading provider of cannabis oil to both consumers and premium edible brands in legal US and international markets. We are the largest cannabis oil company in Oregon, with operations up and running across the state of California, and preparing to launch in newly legal Nevada. Combining integrity and inspiration with a passion for cannabis and the industry, we believe that the ongoing legalization of cannabis embodies an emerging world where EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE.