  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  Blue Bayou Cartridge 1g
Sativa

Blue Bayou Cartridge 1g

by Cura Cannabis Solutions

About this product

About this strain

Blue Bayou

Blue Bayou

Blue Bayou can only be described as a comprehensive psychoactive experience. A true sativa, this peppy flower is optimal for a variety of cerebral ailments; patients report mood elevation and increased focus in particular. This strain may be suitable for a variety of applications including creative pursuits, focused work, or introspective exploration.

About this brand

Our mission is to be the leading provider of cannabis oil to both consumers and premium edible brands in legal US and international markets. We are the largest cannabis oil company in Oregon, with operations up and running across the state of California, and preparing to launch in newly legal Nevada. Combining integrity and inspiration with a passion for cannabis and the industry, we believe that the ongoing legalization of cannabis embodies an emerging world where EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE.