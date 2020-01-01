 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Blue Zkittlez Distillate Cartridge 1g
Blue Zkittlez Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Cura Cannabis Solutions

About this strain

Blue Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Zkittlez by Dying Breed Seeds is an indica-dominant cross of Blue Diamond and Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The physical effects of this strain are mellow and moderately sedating, igniting appetite while weighing on the limbs. Its strong physical effects and uplifting mental high make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.

About this brand

Our mission is to be the leading provider of cannabis oil to both consumers and premium edible brands in legal US and international markets. We are the largest cannabis oil company in Oregon, with operations up and running across the state of California, and preparing to launch in newly legal Nevada. Combining integrity and inspiration with a passion for cannabis and the industry, we believe that the ongoing legalization of cannabis embodies an emerging world where EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE.