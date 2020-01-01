 Loading…
Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

Our mission is to be the leading provider of cannabis oil to both consumers and premium edible brands in legal US and international markets. We are the largest cannabis oil company in Oregon, with operations up and running across the state of California, and preparing to launch in newly legal Nevada. Combining integrity and inspiration with a passion for cannabis and the industry, we believe that the ongoing legalization of cannabis embodies an emerging world where EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE.