  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Elite Venom Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Elite Venom Cartridge 1g

by Cura Cannabis Solutions

About this product

About this strain

Venom OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Venom OG is a indica-dominant strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.

About this brand

Our mission is to be the leading provider of cannabis oil to both consumers and premium edible brands in legal US and international markets. We are the largest cannabis oil company in Oregon, with operations up and running across the state of California, and preparing to launch in newly legal Nevada. Combining integrity and inspiration with a passion for cannabis and the industry, we believe that the ongoing legalization of cannabis embodies an emerging world where EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE.