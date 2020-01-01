 Loading…

  Sour Banana Sherbet Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Sour Banana Sherbet Cartridge 1g

by Cura Cannabis Solutions

About this product

About this strain

Sour Banana Sherbet

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

This powerful hybrid from Crockett Family Farms is the result of crossing AJ’s Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. Sour Banana Sherbet is a heavy hitter, and it reportedly makes excellent concentrates. The aroma is a mix of sour fruit and diesel fuel flavors. While it is very easy to grow, it will stretch a great deal, so height management techniques must be employed when growing indoors.

Our mission is to be the leading provider of cannabis oil to both consumers and premium edible brands in legal US and international markets. We are the largest cannabis oil company in Oregon, with operations up and running across the state of California, and preparing to launch in newly legal Nevada. Combining integrity and inspiration with a passion for cannabis and the industry, we believe that the ongoing legalization of cannabis embodies an emerging world where EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE.