 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Shake
  5. 9D4 Shake
Hybrid

9D4 Shake

by Curaleaf

Write a review
Curaleaf Cannabis Shake 9D4 Shake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

9D4

9D4

Crossing a 1994 Super Skunk with Original Glue, 9D4 was bred to bring out a skunk influence. Consumers should expect earthy chem, hashish, and cacao aromas that are backed by a loud skunk undertone. 9D4 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for old school skunky strains, which have become less prevalent in the past few decades.

About this brand

Curaleaf Logo
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.