Blackberry Dropper 0.5g

by Curaleaf

Curaleaf Concentrates Solvent Blackberry Dropper 0.5g

About this strain

Blackberry

Blackberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blackberry is a popular strain known for its balance of an active buzz and the high yields of plants due to its indica side. It was bred in 2009 by Dutch company Nirvana Seeds as a cross between a Black Domina clone from the U.S and their own Raspberry Cough. Flowering happens between 9 and 11 weeks and plants will have a tight leaf structure and frosty buds. Indoor growing is recommended, but be warned, Blackberry plants are pungent. This strain has strong smoke that can have a fuel smell, but it is dominantly fruity.

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.