Bootlegger is a potent cross of AK-47 and Gupta Kush. The front-end parentage of AK-47 offers famous potency, but the addition of Gupta Kush improves bud growth and structure, leading to pungent, oily colas that mature in about 8 to 9 weeks. Expect a sweet, earthy aroma with effects distinct to hybrid crosses: creative, cerebral, and mood lifting, along with the functional sedation common among many OG strains.