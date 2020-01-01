Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Massage onto skin until thoroughly absorbed. Avoid eyes, nose, mouth and ears. Most effective when applied to clean, dry skin directly after a shower or bath. Use as needed. Store in cool, dry place away from light
Be the first to review this product.