  5. Cherry AK UKU Cartridge 500mg

Cherry AK UKU Cartridge 500mg

by Curaleaf

500mg UKU Cherry AK Vape Cartridges are filled with CO2 extract and natural terpenes - nothing else! This strain is a rare cherry phenotype of AK-47. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 "creeps" up from a cerebral effect to a complete body sensation. These cartridges are compatible with standard 5/10 thread batteries

MassMedicinal

Really loved this one! AK’s a classic SD-Hybrid known for its stimulating cerebral effects. This CO2 oil tastes earthy, with spicy herbal aftertastes and notes of sandalwood. Super uplifting, creative high! Good option for depression, stress and pain!

Cherry AK-47

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects. 

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.