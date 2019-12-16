Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
500mg UKU Cherry AK Vape Cartridges are filled with CO2 extract and natural terpenes - nothing else! This strain is a rare cherry phenotype of AK-47. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 "creeps" up from a cerebral effect to a complete body sensation. These cartridges are compatible with standard 5/10 thread batteries
on December 16th, 2019
Really loved this one! AK’s a classic SD-Hybrid known for its stimulating cerebral effects. This CO2 oil tastes earthy, with spicy herbal aftertastes and notes of sandalwood. Super uplifting, creative high! Good option for depression, stress and pain!
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.