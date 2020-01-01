 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Curaleaf

Church OG

Church OG

Church OG is an indica marijuana strain that provides strong body sensations that may evolve to a lasting cerebral effect. Its buds are known to be mold resistant, and the strain is grown in various mountain regions. Church OG is known for its dark green leaves with orange hairs and purple hues throughout. With a lineage of God's Gift and OG Kush, this strain has a THC level of up to 19% and a CBD level of up to 0.23%.

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.