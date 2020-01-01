 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cookie Pebbles Preroll 1g

by Curaleaf

Powerhouse strains San Fernando Valley OG and Triangle Kush 91 meet Cookie Pebbles in this cross by the Green Team Genetics. With a strong lemon gas undertone, this strain celebrates a fruity cereal and cookie dough flavor that makes for a deliciously smooth smoke. Buds stack in beautiful dense nuggets that take on a lime green color. Give Cookie Pebbles OG a try if you’re looking for a softer OG flavor that still packs a punch.

 

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.