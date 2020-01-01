Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.
Be the first to review this product.