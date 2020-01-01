 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
East Coast Alien Preroll 5g 5-pack

by Curaleaf

Curaleaf Cannabis Pre-rolls East Coast Alien Preroll 5g 5-pack

About this product

East Coast Alien Preroll 5g 5-pack by Curaleaf

About this strain

East Coast Alien

East Coast Alien

East Coast Alien is an energetic sativa-dominant strain with pungent OG flavors. The buds are tangled in pistils and the aroma of gasoline, and the exhale is forest floor and mint. Effects come quickly, imbuing the consumer with an uplifted tranquility that dissolves stress and woe after a long day. The buzz is inspiring without being overstimulating, creating a balanced sativa buzz to assist in staying active, finishing chores, or simply enhancing mood.  

 

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.