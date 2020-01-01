About this product

500mg UKU Vape Cartridges are filled with CO2 extract and natural terpenes - nothing else! Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is another tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam Genetics, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day. These cartridges are compatible with standard 5/10 thread batteries.