  Grape Diamonds Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Grape Diamonds Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Curaleaf

Grape Diamonds Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Grape Diamonds

Grape Diamonds

Crossed with the Pink Grapefruit pheno of Memberberry, consumers can expect a grape skunk aroma with tart grapefruit and gas undertones from this unique strain. Its lofty high will have you in a whimsical mood from sunup to sundown.

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.