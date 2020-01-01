Lavender Jones Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Crossed with the Pink Grapefruit pheno of Memberberry, consumers can expect a grape skunk aroma with tart grapefruit and gas undertones from this unique strain. Its lofty high will have you in a whimsical mood from sunup to sundown.