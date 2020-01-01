 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Great White Shark-Baseline

Great White Shark-Baseline

by Curaleaf

Write a review
Curaleaf Cannabis Flower Great White Shark-Baseline

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Great White Shark-Baseline by Curaleaf

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Great White Shark

Great White Shark

Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Curaleaf Logo
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.