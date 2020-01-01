About this product

Each refill contains 3.5g (1/8 oz) of premium cured cannabis and 700mg of major cannabinoids. Inhalation is the fastest-acting route of administration. When inhaled, the active cannabinoids pass directly into the bloodstream from the lungs. One slow, controlled inhalation lasting two seconds delivers approximately 2.5mg of active cannabinoids. Effects occur in 90 seconds, lasting for two to three hours and for some patients up to 12 hours. Administration Form: Inhalation Vapor Ratio: 20:1 THC: 2.5mg / inhalation CBD: 0.125mg / inhalation Cannabis Type: Hybrid Product Contains: Ground Cannabis, Natural Cannabis Plant Terpenes Unit Size: 3.5g cured cannabis flower and 700mg active cannabinoids