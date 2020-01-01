 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Ground Flower Refills Indica URK

by Curaleaf

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Each refill contains 3.5g (1/8 oz) of premium cured cannabis and 700mg of major cannabinoids. Inhalation is the fastest-acting route of administration. When inhaled, the active cannabinoids pass directly into the bloodstream from the lungs. One slow, controlled inhalation lasting two seconds delivers approximately 2.5mg of active cannabinoids. Effects occur in 90 seconds, lasting for two to three hours and for some patients up to 12 hours. Administration Form: Inhalation Vapor Ratio: 20:1 THC: 2.5mg / inhalation CBD: 0.125mg / inhalation Cannabis Type: Hybrid Product Contains: Ground Cannabis, Natural Cannabis Plant Terpenes Unit Size: 3.5g cured cannabis flower and 700mg active cannabinoids

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.