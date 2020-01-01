 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Iron Triangle OG #9

Iron Triangle OG #9

Curaleaf

Curaleaf Cannabis Flower Iron Triangle OG #9

About this product

Flower Curaleaf Iron Triangle 1g

About this strain

Iron Triangle

Iron Triangle

Iron Triangle is an indica-dominant hybrid originating within the humid geometry created by Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. This red-eye inducing strain exhibits an aroma of lemon and fuel. Gupta Kush amps up the yield of its zesty buds and plants a firm foot in the cerebral head high while offering a stunning sedation. This balanced 50/50 hybrid created by Colorado Seed Inc. packs OG and Kush genetics that will slow even the most seasoned consumers.

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.