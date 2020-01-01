1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
These new Curaleaf CuraChews deliver the same lemon flavor and potency in a smaller package. Each chewable tablet contains 5mg of active cannabinoids in the THC:CBD formulation of 20:1. A bottle contains 30 chewable tablets for a total of 150mg active cannabinoids per bottle. Pharmacological effects occur in 30-90 minutes, lasting for 4-6 hours. Administration Form: Oral Ratio: 20:1 THC: 5mg / chew CBD: 0.25mg / chew Unit Size: 30 chews Ingredients: Cannabis Oil, Natural Plant Terpenes Excipients Used: Gelatin, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Citric Acid, Water, Lemon Flavor, FDC, Carnauba Wax, MCT oil
