 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Lemon-Flavored CuraChews 20:1

Lemon-Flavored CuraChews 20:1

by Curaleaf

Write a review
Curaleaf Edibles Candy Lemon-Flavored CuraChews 20:1

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

These new Curaleaf CuraChews deliver the same lemon flavor and potency in a smaller package. Each chewable tablet contains 5mg of active cannabinoids in the THC:CBD formulation of 20:1. A bottle contains 30 chewable tablets for a total of 150mg active cannabinoids per bottle. Pharmacological effects occur in 30-90 minutes, lasting for 4-6 hours. Administration Form: Oral Ratio: 20:1 THC: 5mg / chew CBD: 0.25mg / chew Unit Size: 30 chews Ingredients: Cannabis Oil, Natural Plant Terpenes Excipients Used: Gelatin, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Citric Acid, Water, Lemon Flavor, FDC, Carnauba Wax, MCT oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Curaleaf Logo
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.