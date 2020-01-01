Lemon OG Haze by Nirvana is the sensible combination of its titular elements: Lemon OG and Haze. While Lemon OG contains weighty Kush elements that are kind on the body, the excess limonene and alpha-pinene lead the consumer into a state of mental alertness and euphoria. In the right measure, this strain can be a one-way ticket to productivity, hazing the mind into a content lull while wrapping the body in a calm focus. Enjoy this strain as a means to crush anxiety, depression, lethargy, and fatigue.