  5. Liquid Concentrate 90% 20:1 Sativa

Liquid Concentrate 90% 20:1 Sativa

by Curaleaf

Curaleaf Concentrates Solvent Liquid Concentrate 90% 20:1 Sativa

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Curaleaf Liquid Concentrate 90% 20:1 Hybrid contains highly refined and concentrated pure cannabis oil in a glass dropper for convenient and easy dosing. Each dropper contains 450mg of active cannabinoids for vaporization in your preferred vaporizer. A 2 second inhalation delivers approximately 2.5mg of major cannabinoids. Inhalation is the fastest-acting method of administration with typical onset of effect within 90 seconds lasting for 2-3 hours. Note: This is not a vape cartridge. The Curaleaf Liquid Concentrate is an open, titrated dropper for filling your preferred vaporizers or refillable vape cartridges. Administration Form: Inhalation Vapor Concentration: 90% Ratio: 20:1 THC: 2.5mg / inhalation CBD: 0.125mg / inhalation Cannabis Type: Hybrid Product Contains: Cannabis Oil, Natural Cannabis Plant Terpenes

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.