1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Not your typical gummy! By design, the THC in these gummies can be absorbed immediately, providing you with a quick, consistent, reliable effect. Since digestion isn't a factor, Nano Gummies produce a feeling similar to inhalation, which is noticeable in as little as 15 minutes. 20 Count 5mg THC per piece 100mg THC total
Be the first to review this product.