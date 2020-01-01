 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Nano Gummies - Tart Cherry 100mg | (H)

Nano Gummies - Tart Cherry 100mg | (H)

by Curaleaf

Write a review
Curaleaf Edibles Candy Nano Gummies - Tart Cherry 100mg | (H)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Not your typical gummy! By design, the THC in these gummies can be absorbed immediately, providing you with a quick, consistent, reliable effect. Since digestion isn't a factor, Nano Gummies produce a feeling similar to inhalation, which is noticeable in as little as 15 minutes. 20 Count 5mg THC per piece 100mg THC total

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Curaleaf Logo
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.