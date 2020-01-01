 Loading…
Indica

Night Terror OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Curaleaf

About this product

About this strain

Night Terror

Night Terror OG is what you get when you combine Blue Dream with Rare Darkness #1 genetics. This cleverly named hybrid sways heavily toward the indica side of the spectrum, inducing relaxing effects that sink deeper in the body over time. You may find your eyelids feeling heavy before long, but don't let a name like Night Terror OG fool you: a good night's sleep is on its way. This 70% indica isn't necessarily a day-ender, as the OG Kush in Rare Darkness' genes provides a heady, invigorating buzz that deteriorates stress at the end of a long day. These effects are ushered in by flavors of blueberry and fruit with subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel.

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.