  5. Orange Blossom Disposable Pen 0.5g

Orange Blossom Disposable Pen 0.5g

by Curaleaf

Curaleaf Concentrates Cartridges Orange Blossom Disposable Pen 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
28.0%
CBD
0.0%
$20.00

About this product

About this strain

Orange Blossom

Orange Blossom

Orange Blossom by Falcanna is the hybrid cross of Orange Bud and OG Kush. This strain combines equal measures carefree euphoria with calming physical effects that make it ideal for leisurely activities. Its aroma is slightly floral with overtones of fresh squeezed orange. Orange Blossom’s flavor is very similar but includes a delicate Kush aftertaste. Utilize this strain to stimulate appetite while reducing stress.  

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.