Rootbeer Float 1:1 Tincture

by Curaleaf

Curaleaf Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Rootbeer Float 1:1 Tincture

Cannabinoids

THC
113.0mg
CBD
130.0mg
$50.00

About this product

Rootbeer Float 1:1 Tincture by Curaleaf

About this brand

Curaleaf Logo
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.