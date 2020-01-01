 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Select Elite Live 1g Gelonade - Hybrid
Hybrid

Select Elite Live 1g Gelonade - Hybrid

by Curaleaf

Write a review
Curaleaf Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite Live 1g Gelonade - Hybrid
Curaleaf Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite Live 1g Gelonade - Hybrid

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects- so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gelonade

Gelonade

This hyped and exotic Connected Cannabis Co. variety can be found on top shelves across California, where it’s very popular. Gelonade is Lemon Tree crossed with Gelato #41, so it’s got gobs of sweet, thick, syrupy lemon terpenes mixed into the creamy berry and cookies flavor of Gelato.

 

About this brand

Curaleaf Logo
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.