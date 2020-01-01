 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Star Pupil Pre-Roll 1g

by Curaleaf

Curaleaf Cannabis Pre-rolls Star Pupil Pre-Roll 1g

Star Pupil by Mass Medical Strains is a hybrid with mysterious genetics. The supposed cross of Thai and Afghani was bred from seeds originally gifted to the breeder. Star Pupil develops colorful and exotic foliage, steeped in purple hues and fresh resin. The strain’s aroma is a complex melange of skunk, grape, and perfume that transforms into a clean and thick flavor. It has an approximate 9-week flowering time and gains colorful bag appeal as the plant matures.

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.