THC Vape Pen Cartridge CO2-Strawberry Cough -Sativa -75% THC - 0.5mL

by Curaleaf

About this product

Curaleaf’s THC vape cartridge is filled with highly refined cannabis oil and natural terpenes. This 75% concentration, Hybrid strain vape cartridge provides 375mg of THC. Inhalation is the fastest-acting method of administration, with a typical onset of effect within 90 seconds. Vaporization delivers cannabinoids in a manner that can be easily titrated to the desired effect.

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.