Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Curaleaf’s THC vape cartridge is filled with highly refined cannabis oil and natural terpenes. This 75% concentration, Hybrid strain vape cartridge provides 375mg of THC. Inhalation is the fastest-acting method of administration, with a typical onset of effect within 90 seconds. Vaporization delivers cannabinoids in a manner that can be easily titrated to the desired effect.
