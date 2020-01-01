 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Orange Fruitbound #2 Popcorn
Hybrid

Orange Fruitbound #2 Popcorn

by Curative Care

Curative Care Cannabis Flower Orange Fruitbound #2 Popcorn

Orange Fruit Bound

Orange Fruit Bound

An orange blast from Green Team Genetics, Orange Fruit Bound crosses TGA’s Agent Orange with Fruit Bound. This strain is a sticky treat with creamy, orange, and bubblegum terpenes, which make for excellent concentrates due to the quality greasy resin alongside its smooth flavor.

About this brand

WHO WE ARE Curative Care is a group of Patients & Doctors dedicated to providing Canadians across the nation with legal access to possess, purchase and grow Cannabis for personal medical use through Health Canada's ACMPR program. WHAT WE DO + ACMPR Consultaton + Access to Licensed Producers + Access to Doctors + Patient Coordination + Patient Acquisition + Branding & Marketing