About this product

20 treats total 4mg per treat 100% Organic For dogs 50lbs or over use 1 treat 1-2 times per day. For smaller dogs try 1/2 treat first. Feel free to experiment with dosage every dog is different! Cured Canine dog treat line is the perfect way to give your little friend the healing powers of hemp. These treats are all natural and baked fresh daily! How can your fur child benefit? Calm anxiety Reduce Inflammation/Pain Promote Sleep Improve Health Ingredients: Oat Flour, Oat Bran, Organic Coconut Oil, Molasses, Certified Organic CBD Guaranteed Analysis: Cured Protein 9.9% (min) Crude Fat 30.7% (min) Crude Fiber 1.6% (max) Moisture 3.3% (max) The CBD used in these treats is extracted exclusively from our Colorado partner farms.