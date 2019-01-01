 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. Cured Canine Dog Treats

Cured Canine Dog Treats

by Cured Nutrition

Write a review
Cured Nutrition Pets Pet Treats Cured Canine Dog Treats
Cured Nutrition Pets Pet Treats Cured Canine Dog Treats

$23.95MSRP

About this product

20 treats total 4mg per treat 100% Organic For dogs 50lbs or over use 1 treat 1-2 times per day. For smaller dogs try 1/2 treat first. Feel free to experiment with dosage every dog is different! Cured Canine dog treat line is the perfect way to give your little friend the healing powers of hemp. These treats are all natural and baked fresh daily! How can your fur child benefit? Calm anxiety Reduce Inflammation/Pain Promote Sleep Improve Health Ingredients: Oat Flour, Oat Bran, Organic Coconut Oil, Molasses, Certified Organic CBD Guaranteed Analysis: Cured Protein 9.9% (min) Crude Fat 30.7% (min) Crude Fiber 1.6% (max) Moisture 3.3% (max) The CBD used in these treats is extracted exclusively from our Colorado partner farms.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cured Nutrition Logo
High Quality CBD infused products made from organically grown Colorado Hemp