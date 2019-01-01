About this product

Easy & accurate dosing 30 count 10mg caps 300mg total cannabinoids Most bioavailable! Cured Nutrition 10mg Gel Capsules (300mg total) Made from Colorado Grown Organic Hemp. The best way to take CBD on the go. Add to your daily routine to help support your body and mind.* Non-GMO Vegan Gluten Free Lab Tested Packaged in GMP certified building Recommended daily dosage 1 or 2 capsules taken once or twice daily.* 30 capsules 10mg total cannabinoids per capsule. Contains CBD and minor cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDv, CBDA Contains naturally present terpenes Nano emulsified for up to 4x absorption 15-30 servings per bottle Ingredients: Polysorbate (emulsifier), MCT oil, phytocannabinoid rich hemp oil, beta caryophyllene, gelatin (capsule) The organic industrial hemp used to create this product was grown and processed in Colorado. For batch testing results please visit our testing page here. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.