1000mg total cannabinoids High in Cannabidiol (CBD) Mint flavored 30ml tincture Ingredients: hemp extract, grape seed oil, natural essence Enjoy Cured Nutritions 1000mg CBD Oil tincture. Made with Cannabidiol Rich Hemp Oil. Add to your daily routine to help support your body and mind.* Organic Non-GMO Vegan Gluten Free No preservatives Lab Tested Packaged in GMP certified building Recommended daily dosage 1 to 2 servings taken sublingually. Can also be mixed with favorite tea/drink. 1.0 oz (30ml) dropper bottle 0.5ml (half dropper) = 16.7mg = 1 serving Contains naturally present terpenes 60 servings per bottle 16.7mg total cannabinoids per serving 2 year shelf life Helps maintain a balance of general health and wellness. For first time users, take 1 full dropper before bed to evaluate reaction. Everyone’s biochemistry is different. If needed, up your dose until you reach the desired goals.* The organic industrial hemp used to create this product was grown and processed in Colorado. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.