Amherst Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
About this product
Amherst Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g by Curio Wellness
About this strain
Amherst Sour Diesel
Coming from the Humboldt Seed Organization, Amherst Sour Diesel crosses Chemdog with Amherst Super Skunk. Aside from its gassy aromas, this strain also puts off wonderful hints of tropical fruit and wood. True to its diesel roots, the powerful high is euphoric and long-lasting.
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness