 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Apple Spice Chews 400mg 10-pack

Apple Spice Chews 400mg 10-pack

by Curio Wellness

Write a review
Curio Wellness Edibles Candy Apple Spice Chews 400mg 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Precisely infused with CO2 distillate, Curio Wellness Medicated Chews deliver relief that's right for you. They are gelatin free and made with natural flavors and colors, providing a pure and convenient treatment option. Made exclusively with Curio Wellness flower

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Curio Wellness Logo
Curio Wellness