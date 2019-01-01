 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blissful Wizard Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Curio Wellness

Blissful Wizard Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Cannabinoids

THC
34.6%
CBD
--
$20.00

About this product

Blissful Wizard Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by Curio Wellness

About this strain

Blissful Wizard

Blissful Wizard

Blissful Wizard by The Captain’s Connection is a potent hybrid strain that crosses Captain's Cookies and Girl Scout Cookies in a decadent fusion of lemon, lime, and cream flavors. With a soaring THC content that won this strain 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup as a non-solvent hash, Blissful Wizard is the only healing potion you’ll need to eliminate stubborn aches, pains, nausea, and appetite loss. This flavorful hybrid helps conjure a happy headspace in which life’s stressors are obliterated by a blast of otherworldly euphoria. 

 

About this brand

Curio Wellness Logo
Curio Wellness