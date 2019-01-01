Blue Cheese Shake
About this product
Blue Cheese Shake by Curio Wellness
About this strain
Blue Cheese
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.