Blue Dream CBD Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio WellnessWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at HerbaFi
- Open until 8:00 PM
- 24.1 miles away
Also at 1 other store nearby
About this product
Blue Dream CBD Pre-Roll 0.5g by Curio Wellness
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blue Dream CBD
Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.