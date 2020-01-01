 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Shake
  5. Blue Dream CBD Shake

Blue Dream CBD Shake

by Curio Wellness

Write a review
Curio Wellness Cannabis Shake Blue Dream CBD Shake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blue Dream CBD Shake by Curio Wellness

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Dream CBD

Blue Dream CBD

Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.

About this brand

Curio Wellness Logo
Curio Wellness