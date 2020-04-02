 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Darkstar x Chemdawg x Tangie Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Curio Wellness

Cannabinoids

THC
31.8%
CBD
--
$8.00

About this product

mdcannabisreviews

32.7% THCa / 3% THC AROMA:earthy pine, citrus tangerine-like aroma from the Tangie genetics A real blend of pine and citrus with earthy Indica undertones TASTE:  thick smoke that tastes of a complex blend of citrus, earth, and fuel. Has very slight diesel tangerine flavor upon exhale MIND: uplifting, energizing,promotes free associative thinking and creativity. This strain really offers the full spectrum of medicinal effect which is directly proportionate to the amount ingested. The strong overbearing presence of satuva sensations is accompanied by very relaxing indica physical sensations from the 2 to 1 (indica to sativa ) hybrid BODY:  a very classic and relaxing Non-drowsy indica body high which only cushions the sativa effects until you go overboard and bliss turns to sleep I don’t know if “tri-bred” pollinated strains will be a new trend in cannabis horticulture but DSCT has benefited greatly from the union and, well, so have we.  I would classify this as a “Tri-Bred Ix2 / Sx1 (indica x2 + sativa x1)” It is an incredibly balanced and effective combination of three potent strains. See my full review with photos at www.mdcannabisreviews.com

About this brand

Curio Wellness