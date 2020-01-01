Jillybean Cartridge
Jillybean Cartridge by Curio Wellness
Jillybean
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Jillybean from MzJill Genetics is an upbeat and happy strain with flavors of tangy orange and mango. This strain is a top choice for creative minds and social butterflies looking for unencumbered euphoria during daytime hours. Bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen, Jillybean often expresses itself in deep hues of maroon on the leaves.