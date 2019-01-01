Lemon Tree Cartridge 0.6g
About this product
About this strain
Lemon Tree
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.
About this brand
Curio Wellness
